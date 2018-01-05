Snowflakes Are Still Melting Over ‘Death Wish’ Remake

When the first trailer for the “Death Wish” remake dropped last August, social media users were set ablaze.

The story of a man taking to the streets with a gun after a vicious attack on his family offended snowflakes everywhere.

A new trailer for the film, which will be released March 2, has dropped — and it’s only continuing to ruffle the feathers of the easily offended.

Chicago Reader called the trailer a “Trumpian fantasy,” while Collider’s coverage of it read in part, “Part of this trailer comes off like a white knight fantasy where a white guy gets to be a famous hero by killing off criminals, and the other part feels like an NRA ad where you get to be the ‘good guy with a gun’ who’s actually nowhere to be found when a violent crime occurs.”

This remake of the 1974 classic “Death Wish” has updated the story by changing the setting from New York City to Chicago — which led the Chicago Reader to utter its “Trumpian fantasy” comment. Director Eli Roth has said the move was inspired by the crime rates in Chicago and the national discussions around the issue. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *