GAME ON: Grassley Calls For DOJ To Open Criminal Investigation of Trump Dossier Author Christopher Steele

We don’t think the Op-Ed in the New York Times by Fusion GPS’s embattled owners — blaming Republicans for their legal woes — is working very well.

On Friday, Sen. Chuck Grassley refereed Christopher Steele, who worked for Fusion GPS, to the Justice Department for allegedly lying to federal investigators while spreading bogus Intel. Steele is the author of the bogus Trump dossier.

The controversial referral was supported by Sen. Lindsey Graham, in a letter to DOJ’s Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosentein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Game on.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *