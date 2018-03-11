True Pundit

Bill Maher Pitches His Rewrite of the Second Amendment: The Right to ‘Apply for the Privilege’ (VIDEO)

On Saturday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the host pitched his own revision of the Second Amendment and said it’s time for Democrats to not be scared of trying to achieve far-fetched ideas.

“The Second Amendment is just words humans made up at a certain moment in history when they felt right,” Maher said. “It’s an amendment, not a commandment. – READ MORE

