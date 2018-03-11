Costco is selling a $6,000 doomsday meal kit

If you’ve ever fretted about what to snack on during an apocalypse, Costco has got you covered. The wholesale superstore has rolled out a $6,000 food kit featuring 36,000 servings of food that can feed a family of four for a year, according to its online listing.

“Enjoy the comfort in knowing you have the essential foods your family will need to survive an emergency or natural disaster!” Issaquah, Wash. headquartered chain writes of the package. Offering roughly 2,000 calories a day per person and a shelf life up to 25 years for the freeze dried items, the Nutristore 1-Year Premium Food Kit averages out to $0.17 per portion, Costco says.

From elbow macaroni pasta to instant milk, dehydrated potatoes, beef and chicken TVP as well as freeze-dried green beans, dehydrated apples and a mysterious “butter powder”, the kit certainly offers culinary creativity in its sheer size.

Costco further sweetens the deal by including shipping and handling in the $6,000 price tag, delivering the 1,800 package straight to your door “packaged discreetly for privacy in shipping.” Though the New York Times points out that Costco has been selling emergency survival kits since 2010, interest in doomsday packages has spiked in the wake of rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1