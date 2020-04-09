Bill Gates Touts China ‘Extreme Intervention’ Coronavirus Efforts — ‘They Were Able to Crush That Epidemic’

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates was asked to react to other efforts around the globe to take on coronavirus, particularly China, a country that proclaimed to have moved past the height of the pandemic.

Gates’ labeled Mainland China’s efforts as “extreme intervention,” describing the outcome as having been able to “crush that epidemic.”

“China took the situation in Wuhan, which was quite dramatic, and by extreme intervention in terms of reducing movement — they were able to crush that epidemic,” Gate said. “Those hospitals are gone. Look at the commerce. Stores are open now in China and nowhere else, whereas before, it was the opposite. It’s a real thing that they took a significant number of cases — not only flattened it but brought it down to very small levels.” – READ MORE

