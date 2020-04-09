AG Barr: ‘The Chinese Are Engaged In A Full-Court Blitzkrieg’ Against The U.S. (VIDEO)

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that the Chinese government is engaged in a “full-court blitzkrieg” against the United States.

“This virus originated in China, we still don’t have all the data, we still don’t really know about Patient Zero in China,” Ingraham said. “A lot of that data is being withheld still from the United States, and top medical people are saying that. What about the Justice Department getting involved more, I guess obviously, to the American people in this battle against the ongoing propaganda machine of China in the United States at our universities, in businesses – hey, in the White House Press Room the other day.”

AG Bill Barr says China is “engaged in a full-court blitzkrieg of stealing American technology, trying to influence our political system, trying to steal secrets at our research universities and so forth. And we are focused on it. We have something we call the China Initiative.” pic.twitter.com/E0T05teZBB — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 9, 2020

“Yes. The Department is heavily engaged in that, in fact that’s one of our highest priorities in the counter intelligence realm, counter espionage realm, and protection of trade secrets as our activity’s directed to defend against the Chinese,” Barr responded. “The Chinese are engaged in a full-court blitzkrieg of stealing American technology, trying to influence our political system, trying to steal secrets at our research universities and so forth. And we are focused on it. We have something we call the China Initiative. We’ve brought a lot of indictments, but it’s something that we also have to expose by letting the business community understand exactly the nature of the threat.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --