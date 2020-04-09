Oklahoma City Hospital Temporarily Closing Due to Lack of Patients

The INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is temporarily closing most of its facility due to a mass decline in patients, it confirmed on Wednesday.

The postponement of non-emergent surgeries and procedures, according to the hospital’s statement, “has led to a declining census at both facilities.” Therefore, to better consolidate resources, the bulk of the 238-bed acute-care facility is temporarily shutting down, with the exception of the emergency room and “some Radiology and infusion services,” according to KFOR.

Per the hospital’s statement: INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Ave. is an extension of the INTEGRIS Baptist campus with the same leadership team. The postponement of non-emergent surgeries and procedures has led to a declining census at both facilities. In an effort to better consolidate our resources we are temporarily closing the Portland Ave. building with the exception of the emergency room, it will remain open, and limited outpatient services. We fully anticipate that if and when we see a surge of COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma City, we will be reopening this campus. – READ MORE

