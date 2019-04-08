Bill de Blasio goes full-blown socialist, says America needs ‘actual redistribution’ of wealth

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), who is exploring a campaign for president, went full socialist over the weekend, advocating for an economic system that promotes “actual redistribution” of wealth.

De Blasio’s comments came during a visit to Nevada, an important stop on the campaign trail for presidential candidates that will be the third overall contest of the Democratic primary season next February.

The mayor, who often flirts with socialist policy ideas, endorsed redistribution of wealth during a forum in Las Vegas on Friday in response to a question about reparations, according to the New York Post.

But the dialogue should not end with reparations, De Blasio added, suggesting there be a “bigger discussion about income inequality and oppression of other groups including Latinos, Native Americans, Asian and women.”

“I think we’re going to need something bigger even in a way, broader even in a way, then some of the ideas that have been put out there,” De Blasio said. “I think a program of actual redistribution which includes much heavier taxes on the wealthy.” – READ MORE