Rep. Bobby Rush calls Chicago police union the ‘sworn enemy of black people’

llinois Democratic Rep. Bobby Rush blasted the Chicago police union over the weekend as “the sworn enemy of black people,” pushing back at the controversy surrounding prosecutor Kim Foxx and her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

During a press conference on Saturday, Rush, D-Ill., tore into Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police after members of the union participated in protests demanding Cook County State’s Attorney Foxx resign from her post.

“The FOP is the sworn enemy of black people, the sworn enemy of black people,” Rush said Saturday. “The FOP has always taken the position that black people can be shot down in the street by members of the Chicago Police Department, and suffer no consequences.”

He added: “Let’s be clear: Kim Foxx, her battle, is with the FOP and all of their cohorts.”

Rush's comments came after hundreds of protesters, including members of the police union, gathered outside Foxx's office last week. The union protesters were met with counter-protests from groups including the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, according to The Chicago Tribune. The Tribune also reported that members of white nationalist groups were at the union's protest.