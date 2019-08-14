Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Sues His Estate, Staff Over Alleged Sexual Assaults

A woman in New York who said she was raped by Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who was charged with sex trafficking, is suing his estate, an associate and members of his staff for their alleged involvement in the scheme.

“Today I am starting to reclaim my power,” Jennifer Araoz, 32, told reporters.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday comes after Epstein’s apparent suicide left victims questioning how they would receive justice.

Araoz said Epstein preyed on her when she was a 14- and 15-year-old student at a performing arts high school in New York City. The lawsuit filed in New York County Supreme Court said a recruiter approached Araoz on the sidewalk of the school.

The suit targets three unidentified women who worked for Epstein, including that recruiter, a secretary and a maid. The lawsuit also names Epstein’s longtime confidante and British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she assisted and protected Epstein in a sophisticated sex trafficking ring.

Maxwell is accused in the suit of scheduling appointments, intimidating potential witnesses and ensuring that Epstein had girls to meet with every day. – READ MORE