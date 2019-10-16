Bill de Blasio booed as ‘worst mayor ever’ at NYC’s Columbus Day Parade: ‘Big Bird,’ ‘laughingstock’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is back in the public eye in the Big Apple but it doesn’t seem he is welcome anymore.

The New York Post reported that the mayor, just out of the 2020 Democratic primary, ending his campaign in late September after struggling to gain traction in the race, was booed during the city’s Columbus Day Parade.

“You’re not a president, you’re mayor!” Calvin Hunt screamed in de Blasio’s direction as he marched by 56th Street.

Dan Manning called the mayor of 6’5 standing “Big Bird,” and a “laughingstock” as he walked on 46th Street.

"Worst mayor ever!" yelled Upper East Sider Karen Anderson.