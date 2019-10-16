Trump campaign, RNC raised over $125M over last 3 months

The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee (RNC) are expected to report to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) a combined $125.7 million raised in the third quarter of this year, setting up a record-breaking fundraising haul as President Trump seeks reelection in 2020.

The campaign, the RNC and authorized joint fundraising committees are also expected to show $158 million in combined cash in the bank at the end of the third quarter, according to the campaign.

Donald J. Trump for President Inc. received 1.1 million individual donations from July 1 through September, the campaign stated. Of those donations, 98.17 percent were $200 or less and the average donation was $44.50.

On Oct. 1, the Trump reelection campaign’s fundraising arm said it raised more than $308 million this calendar year and had $156 million in the bank. By comparison, former President Barack Obama and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised more than $70 million in the third quarter of 2011. – READ MORE