Bill De Blasio Assists Illegals: ‘We Will Do Everything We Can to Protect You’

In a series of tweets published Saturday, Democrat presidential hopeful and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted that those residing illegally in the Big Apple stand their ground against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Let’s be blunt here: @realDonaldTrump has turned ICE into a political weapon against our immigrant communities,” de Blasio wrote in a Saturday morning tweet. “To everyone worried this weekend: this is your city.”

In an attempt to comfort those living in the city illegally, de Blasio added, “We will do everything we can to protect you.”

Another tweet directed at illegal aliens, issued by the official NYC Mayor’s Office in both English and Spanish, stated, “You have rights.” Included in the tweet was information on how illegal aliens can seek “legal advice” and guidance on what to do “if you’re worried about being separated from a child.” – READ MORE