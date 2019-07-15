Black Pastors Call on Nike to Sever Relationship with Colin Kaepernick

The Coalition of African American Pastors (CAAP) called on Nike Thursday to end its relationship with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has a prominent endorsement deal with the athletic company.

Rev. William Owens, president of CAAP, said his organization is responding to Nike’s decision to pull an athletic shoe celebrating the Betsy Ross flag after Kaepernick expressed objections to it.

Colin Kaepernick’s views on America and the flag are fringe opinions, not shared by any of us … especially the African Americans who marched against segregation with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. #nike #BetsyRossFlag



Sign CAAP's letter to Nike: https://t.co/zhWFj8iKU3 — Rev. William Owens (@caapusa) July 12, 2019

“It has been clear for a long time that Colin Kaepernick’s views represent hard Left anti-American politics,” said Owens, a civil rights movement activist who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“They don’t represent most Americans, and they don’t reflect the outlook of most African Americans,” he added. “By caving to Mr. Kaepernick’s negative opinions of America, the Founding Fathers, and the woman who designed the first flag, Nike has aligned itself with a radical anti-American viewpoint.”

CAAP has launched a petition urging Nike not only to sever its business relationship with Kaepernick, but also to produce a special run of the Betsy Ross shoe to benefit veterans groups and organizations that assist military families. – READ MORE