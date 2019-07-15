Man Found In Stolen Vehicle – With Uranium, Rattlesnake, & Whiskey – During Oklahoma Traffic Stop

Police in Oklahoma stopped a vehicle that was reported as stolen on June 26 and found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey, according to AP and KFOR.

The stop took place in Guthrie, which is about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Stephen Jennings was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to carry security verification form. His passenger, Rachael Rivera, was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The stop was made at about 11AM for an expired tag. Jennings was in the driver’s seat, Rivera was in the passenger’s seat and their “pet Timber rattlesnake” was in the backseat, in a terrarium. – READ MORE