Politics
Bill Clinton wants to ‘present his position’ on unsealing Monica Lewinsky sex scandal investigation records
Former President Bill Clinton wants to weigh in on a federal court’s decision to unseal records surrounding the Monica Lewinsky sex scandal.
Clinton’s criminal defense attorney, David Kendall, said his client wants to “present his position” about revealing to the public records related to subpoenas over the 1998 grand jury investigation into his affair with Monica Lewinsky.
The records detail Clinton’s own grand jury subpoena and other court documents that include a grand jury investigation into leaks. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Bill Clinton wants to 'present his position' on unsealing Monica Lewinsky sex scandal investigation records
The records detail Clinton's own grand jury subpoena and other court documents that include a grand jury investigation into leaks.
Washington Examiner