True Pundit

Politics TV

Laura Ingraham: Time for Mueller to Interview Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Maybe Even Barack Obama (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham gave her take on the indictments handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe regarding interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Ingraham told viewers the indictments illustrated how Russia was still a threat to the United States despite then-President Barack Obama’s dismissal during the 2012 presidential election. She also said Mueller should interview 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee  Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and former President Barack Obama as part of his investigation. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Laura Ingraham: Time for Mueller to Interview Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Maybe Even Barack Obama | Breitbart
Laura Ingraham: Time for Mueller to Interview Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Maybe Even Barack Obama | Breitbart

Friday on Fox News Channel's "The Ingraham Angle," host Laura Ingraham gave her take on the indictments handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller's probe regarding interference in the 2016 presidential election. - Laura Ingraham | Breitbart TV
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: