Laura Ingraham: Time for Mueller to Interview Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and Maybe Even Barack Obama (VIDEO)

.@IngrahamAngle: “It’s time for the special counsel to interview @HillaryClinton, @JohnKerry, Susan Rice, Ben Rhodes and maybe even @BarackObama. I say it’s high time that we determine who really colluded with the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/qHz3LUx8Be — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” host Laura Ingraham gave her take on the indictments handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe regarding interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Ingraham told viewers the indictments illustrated how Russia was still a threat to the United States despite then-President Barack Obama’s dismissal during the 2012 presidential election. She also said Mueller should interview 2016 Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Secretary of State John Kerry, former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes and former President Barack Obama as part of his investigation. – READ MORE

