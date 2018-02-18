Politics Security
Hillary Clinton Claims There Have Been ‘Over 230’ School Shootings Since 2012 – She’s Off By About 200
Hillary Clinton tweeted out a misleading statistic in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting this week in Florida.
Clinton tweeted a claim that there have been “over 230” school shootings since the Sandy Hook shooting, which occurred in 2012. The statistic comes from the gun control group Everytown.
The statistic is misleading because it lumps in the discharge of all firearms in or around a school in that time period. The accidental discharge of legal firearms, shootings where no one was injured or present at the school and suicides all are included in the statistic. There have been 25 fatal school shootings since Columbine. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Hillary Clinton tweeted out a misleading statistic in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting this week in Florida. Clinton tweeted a claim that there have been "over 230" school shootings since t