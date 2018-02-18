True Pundit

Politics Security

Hillary Clinton Claims There Have Been ‘Over 230’ School Shootings Since 2012 – She’s Off By About 200

Posted on by
Share:

Hillary Clinton tweeted out a misleading statistic in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting this week in Florida.

Clinton tweeted a claim that there have been “over 230” school shootings since the Sandy Hook shooting, which occurred in 2012. The statistic comes from the gun control group Everytown.

The statistic is misleading because it lumps in the discharge of all firearms in or around a school in that time period. The accidental discharge of legal firearms, shootings where no one was injured or present at the school and suicides all are included in the statistic. There have been 25 fatal school shootings since Columbine. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Hillary Clinton Claims There Have Been 'Over 230' School Shootings Since 2012 - She's Off By About 200
Hillary Clinton Claims There Have Been 'Over 230' School Shootings Since 2012 - She's Off By About 200

Hillary Clinton tweeted out a misleading statistic in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting this week in Florida. Clinton tweeted a claim that there have been "over 230" school shootings since t
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: