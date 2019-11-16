Bill Clinton offers Trump impeachment advice: ‘You got hired to do a job’ (VIDEO)

Former President Clinton offered President Trump some advice on how to handle the ongoing impeachment inquiry, since he experienced similar drama firsthand.

Appearing on CNN, Clinton was asked what “message” he had for Trump as Congress launched its open hearings into his conduct with Ukraine, which sparked the impeachment probe.

“My message would be, you got hired to do a job,” Clinton responded. “You don’t get the days back you blow off. Every day is an opportunity to make something good happen.”

Former President Bill Clinton has a message to President Trump on how to address the mass shooting epidemic while also facing an impeachment inquiry in the House. “You got hired to do a job… Every day’s an opportunity to make something good happen.” pic.twitter.com/EMA7hATDkr — CNN (@CNN) November 14, 2019

He continued, “I would say, ‘I’ve got lawyers and staff people handling this impeachment inquiry and they should just have at it. Meanwhile, I’m going to work for the American people.’ That’s what I would do.” – READ MORE