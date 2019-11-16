AOC Proposes Green New Deal Bill, Suggests Impeaching Trump Over Her Climate Agenda

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday pitched the first official bill aimed at turning their massive government program, known as the “Green New Deal,” into reality, proposing an overhaul of one million public housing units and making them carbon-neutral within 10 years.

During a press conference late Thursday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez also appeared to suggest that she backs impeachment because of her climate agenda, calling the president a “climate crisis.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez seems to think she can use impeachment to get rid of opposition to her socialist policies. Asked about passing the GND during an impeachment process, she says “holding the president accountable in this WH is a part of that too”pic.twitter.com/WoRp4sk6BH — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) November 14, 2019

“The bill, dubbed the Green New Deal for Public Housing Act, would use seven grant programs to upgrade housing units into carbon-neutral communities with organic grocery stores, on-site child care and community gardens,” The Washington Post reported. “Residents of public housing would be given preference in hiring to renovate those units.”

