Bill Clinton Apologist Stephanopoulos Now Demands Women Be Believed

]Stephanopoulos on Tuesday demanded, “Why does he think that Ms. [Deborah] Ramirez and Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford are lying?” The co-host complained, “He called the accusations false already before they were even heard.”

Citing Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, Stephanopoulos lectured, “The President consistently, every single time, takes the side of the man.”

Yet, when Stephanopoulos was a Clinton operative, he sided with “the man,” Bill Clinton. He tried to discredit Gennifer Flowers, Paula Jones, Connie Hamzy, just to name a few. The New York Times in 2016 recounted the Democratic operative’s role in dismissing claims about Clinton:

But Mrs. Clinton demanded action.

“We have to destroy her story,” she said, according to Mr. Stephanopoulos.

In what became a common tactic, affidavits were collected, from an aide and two others who stated that they were with Mr. Clinton at the hotel and that Ms. Hamzy’s story was false. (Contacted recently, Ms. Hamzy said she stood by her account.)

When the work was done, both Clintons called Mr. Stephanopoulos, together, to offer their thanks.– READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale.