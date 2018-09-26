TRUMP TELLS MIGRANTS OF THE WORLD: MAKE YOUR COUNTRIES GREAT AGAIN

President Donald Trump has a message for international migrants in his remarks to the United Nations: make your countries great again.

“That is one reason the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration,” Trump said. “Migration should not be governed by an international body, unaccountable to our own citizens.”

Trump continued, sending a message to the migrants of the world, telling them to “Make their countries great again.”

“Ultimately, the only long-term solution to the migration crisis is to help people build more hopeful futures in their home countries,” Trump said, “Make their countries great again.”- READ MORE

In President Donald Trump’s Tuesday morning speech at the United Nations he affirmed that the United States “reject[s] the ideology of globalism,” and instead embraces “the doctrine of patriotism.”

.@POTUS: "America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism." pic.twitter.com/AZiyvAXy2k — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) September 25, 2018

Trump used the speech to criticize the U.N. Human Rights Council which he describes as a “grave embarrassment” for “shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends.” The U.S. withdrew from the council in June.

He also emphasized that the United States does not support the International Criminal Court which has been looking into investigating U.S. military members who served in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes.- READ MORE