Avenatti Warns Trump and Kavanaugh: Be ‘Very, Very Careful’ About Next Moves

Controversial attorney Michael Avenatti, best known for representing porn star Stormy Daniels in her legal case against Donald Trump, has issued a blunt warning to those attempting to discredit his accuser — whom he says he will reveal Wednesday.

This so-called new accuser, suggested Avenatti, supposedly will reveal damning new information about Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s high court nominee.

“We have to make sure our ducks are in a row, especially as it relates to security … I don’t think it’s a lot of time to wait, frankly.”

During the interview, Avenatti also pushed back on the Supreme Court nominee’s claims that he couldn’t have sexually assaulted anyone as a teenager because he was a virgin in high school and “for many years thereafter.”

“I think the American people are smarter than this,” Avenatti said about Kavanaugh’s statements. The lawyer later said, “And I don’t believe that America is going to believe what Brett Kavanaugh just stated on Fox News [about his sexual history].”

“So let this be a warning to Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh and other surrogates, including those [on] the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Avenatti said. “I will caution you: Be very, very careful if you launch some smear campaign against my client, because you will ultimately be shown to be a fraud.”- READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE