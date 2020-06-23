Bill Barr Scorcher: Effort to Push Trump From Office Closest Thing to Coup Since Lincoln Assassination

Attorney General William Barr took his verbal scalpel and shredded the complete “bovine silence” of the media following the “complete collapse” of the attempted coup of President Trump – an attempt that he agreed hasn’t been seen since the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Other than that, the interview on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo” was a complete snore-fest.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcription of the interplay between the attorney general and host Maria Bartiromo, who told Barr: “A source said to me a couple of years ago, speaking of the Russia collusion story, that this was the closest the United States ever came to a coup to take down a president since the assassination of Lincoln. Is that an appropriate statement?” Bartiromo asked Barr.

“In this sense, I think it is the closest we have come to an organized effort to push a president out of office,” Barr agreed. “I’m not reaching a judgment to what the motivations there were.”

He said that the motivations may have been different for each of the players in the scandal. – READ MORE

