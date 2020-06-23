New York City Council Members Demand Removal of Thomas Jefferson Statue

Several Democrats on New York’s city council, including the council speaker, have demanded the statue of Thomas Jefferson in New York City Hall be removed.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson joined with council members Deborah Rose, Inez Barron, Adrienne Adams, and I. Daneek Miller on Thursday to request Mayor Bill de Blasio (D.) remove the statue. They said having a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence in City Hall is “a constant reminder” of racist injustice, arguing that it sends a “terrible message.”

“There are disturbing images of divisiveness and racism in our City that need to be revisited immediately,” the members of the council wrote. “That starts with City Hall. The statue of Thomas Jefferson in the City Council Chambers is inappropriate and serves as a constant reminder of the injustices that have plagued communities of color since the inception of our country. It must be removed.”

Johnson on Monday said the removal of the statue is overdue and said it is an image of a “slave master.”

“The statue of Thomas Jefferson inside City Hall is a statue of a slave master,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --