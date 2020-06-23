Gretchen Whitmer to ‘Very Seriously’ Consider Trying to Prevent Trump Rally in Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said recently that she “would think very seriously about” trying to keep President Trump from holding a rally in her state.

“We know that congregating without masks, especially at an indoor facility, is the worst thing to do in the midst of a global pandemic,” she told the Associated Press (AP).

However, Whitmer added that she was not aware of the specific legal tools available to prevent a rally from happening.

“I just know we have limitations on the number of people that can gather and that we’re taking this seriously,” she said.

Wednesday, the governor rebuked the legislature and citizens who were circulating petitions that she claimed were an attempt to limit her power, according to Breitbart News. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --