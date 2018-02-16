Bill would allow Alabama teachers to carry firearms

State Rep. Will Ainsworth, R-Guntersville, will introduce a bill into legislation allowing some public-school teachers and administrators to be armed at school.

According to Ainsworth, the bill will allow Alabama public school teachers and administrators to undergo firearms training, arming themselves against attacks during school.

“Our children are sitting ducks in gun-free schools, and as the parent of three public school students, I believe we must act now in order to prevent another tragedy,” Ainsworth said. “With roughly two-thirds of the regular session remaining, there is ample time to research, introduce, pass, and enact this much-needed and potentially life-saving legislation,”

Ainsworth said the decision came shortly after the news of a Florida high school shooting Wednesday. Educators in his area asked him to introduce the legislation allowing them to protect themselves. – READ MORE

