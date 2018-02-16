Politics Uncategorized
MSNBC Host Accuses WH of ‘Hiding Behind School Shooting’ When Wednesday Press Briefing Is Canceled
America reeled on Wednesday as news broke of a school shootingin South Florida. As the reports were still coming in fast and furious throughout the afternoon, the White House opted to cancel Wednesday’s scheduled press briefing — a move that was quickly attacked by critics of President Donald Trump.
MSNBC host Chris Hayes crossed a line with his now-deleted hot take — but the internet is forever:
#journalism pic.twitter.com/JQp6BgsBuh
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) February 14, 2018
In the preserved tweet, Hayes says:
Is the White House really hiding behind a school shooting so they don’t have to answer questions about a host scandals in the administration? Kinda looks like that’s what’s happening.– READ MORE
