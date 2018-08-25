Big Tech Gathers For Secret Meeting On 2018 ‘Election Protection’

Ahead of the 2018 election, Big Tech companies are gathering for a secret meeting to discuss information control tactics.

According to BuzzFeed News, “representatives from a host of the biggest US tech companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have scheduled a private meeting for Friday to share their tactics in preparation for the 2018 midterm elections.”

“As I’ve mentioned to several of you over the last few weeks, we have been looking to schedule a follow-on discussion to our industry conversation about information operations, election protection, and the work we are all doing to tackle these challenges,” Gleicher wrote in the email.

The email outlines three agenda items to be covered in the meeting: 1.) Efforts implemented to combat fake news; 2.) Problems companies face going forward; 3.) Establishing a precedent for future meetings. – READ MORE

The Free Beacon published this lengthy document by David Brock, the founder of Soros-funded Media Matters website, from a January donor retreat.

The 49 page memo outlined how the George Soros-funded groups Media Matters, American Bridge, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) and Shareblue planned to undermine President Trump’s agenda and help Democrats win control of Congress and the White House by 2020.

On page two of the plan these top far left organizations announced their strategy.

The document then claims that Media Matters and far left groups have “access to raw data from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites” so they can “systemically monitor and analyze this unfiltered data.”

According to their report these far left groups have been working with Facebook and Twitter to eliminate conservative content.- READ MORE