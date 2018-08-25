California lawmakers pass bill to erase old marijuana convictions

The California state Senate voted this week to pass legislation that will help to expunge or reduce past marijuana-related convictions handed down before pot was legalized in the state.

The Senate passed the bill on Wednesday in a bipartisan vote of 22-8, almost three months after it was approved by the California State Assembly by a vote of 43-28, according to High Times.

The bill will require the California Justice Department to review past convictions from between 1975 and 2016 and identify cases that could be overturned or reduced by July of 2019.

According to a report by CNN, more than 218,000 convictions could be either erased or reduced should Gov. Jerry Brown (D) sign the bill into law.. – READ MORE

A 53-year-old New Haven, Connecticut, man has been arrested in connection with a batch of synthetic marijuana that caused over 100 overdoses, according to the New York Post.

Authorities say they caught John Parker with 32 bags of the substance, known as K2, during an arrest on Friday.

Many of the overdoses had occurred in just one park in the Connecticut city. The park is known as “The Green.”

Victims of the overdoses identified Parker “as one of the people who was dealing K2 on the New Haven Green, where most of the overdoses occurred Wednesday and Thursday, Police Chief Anthony Campbell said,” the Post reported.

“No deaths were reported, and officials said most people recovered quickly.

“Parker, who was arrested Wednesday, was charged with drug crimes after being found in possession of the K2 bags, Campbell said. He was also charged in connection with drug sales in the city earlier this year, the chief said. – READ MORE