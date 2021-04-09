Biden’s Executive Actions Could Turn Millions Into Felons

President Biden issued sweeping executive actions on Thursday restricting access to popular firearms, a move that could turn millions of Americans into felons overnight.

In a series of six executive actions, Biden directed the Department of Justice to propose rule changes that would regulate unfinished gun parts as completed guns. He also told the agency to change the rules around AR-15 pistol brace devices—specialty slings that replace standard shoulder stocks—which could potentially outlaw once-legal guns. The rule changes have the potential to turn millions of gun owners into felons.

“This is an epidemic for God’s sake,” Biden said during his speech at the White House. “It has to stop.”

The moves faced swift backlash from gun-rights advocates and industry groups. The Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, which represents pistol brace makers, told the Washington Free Beacon Biden will face legal and electoral consequences if he goes through with attempting to ban the popular devices.

“The Biden Administration must be unaware that the Congressional Research Service cited estimates of 10-40 million pistol braces in circulation,” Travis Stevens-White, the group’s president, said. “Aside from obvious legal problems, if the Biden Administration is prepared to issue an administrative edict that has the potential to impact that number of gun-owning Americans, then they also need to be prepared to deal with the electoral consequences.”- READ MORE

