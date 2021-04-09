United Airlines Gets Backlash after Announcing Race and Gender Quotas for Hiring New Pilots

United Airlines alarmed customers and prospective travelers on Tuesday when it proudly vowed to ensure its lineup of pilots will become more diverse with a new quota for women and racial minorities.

The airline, which is based out of Chicago, had already deviated from its mission a day before in the eyes of some travelers. On Monday, United tweeted an attack on laws, such as the one recently passed in Georgia, designed to bolster election security.

The company’s account on Twitter announced there is “zero credible evidence of widespread fraud in U.S. elections,” citing “studies.”

“Legislation that infringes on the right to vote of fellow Americans is wrong. We believe that leaders in both parties should work to protect the rights of eligible voters by making it easier and more convenient for them to cast a ballot and have it counted,” United said.

On Tuesday, the airline found a way to stir up people once again when it announced that its hiring processes for pilots would be based on racial and gender quotas rather than who might be the best person for the job.

“Our flight deck should reflect the diverse group of people on board our planes every day. That’s why we plan for 50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade to be women or people of color. Learn more and apply now,” United said on Twitter.- READ MORE

