PAINE IN THE MORNING: 10 things you need to know this Monday – April 12th 2021 (LISTEN)

House Progressives’ Infrastructure Priorities List Includes Bolstering Immigration, Housing, Medicaid – A group of nearly 100 House progressives compiled a list of infrastructure priorities that included a pathway to citizenship, affordable housing investments and Medicaid funding.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) announced its objectives in an internal memo obtained by Politico on Friday. The five priorities, which were compiled by surveying the caucus’ 95 members, represent major progressive demands that aren’t closely related to infrastructure. – READ MORE

New York’s First-In-Nation Vaccine Passport Is Super Easy To Fake: REPORT – It takes less than 15 minutes to obtain fake credentials through New York’s recently launched vaccine passport program, according to privacy advocate Albert Fox Cahn.

Cahn, the executive director of the nonprofit group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, managed to obtain someone else’s credentials on New York’s Excelsior Pass using nothing more than the person’s Twitter posts and other publicly available information, The Washington Post reported. – READ MORE

4th US Site Pauses COVID-19 Vaccinations After Adverse Reactions – A fourth vaccination site in the United States has paused giving shots after a batch of adverse reactions.

Injections at the Cumming Fairgrounds in Forsyth County have been halted after eight people experienced adverse reactions post-vaccination, the Georgia Department of Health said Friday. – READ MORE

“Horror On St Vincent” – Only Vaccinated Evacuees Able To Flee Amid Fears Of Next Big Volcanic Eruption – Only people who are vaccinated can evacuate on cruise ships as the La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday. This creates a “two-tier” society where vaccinated people have already fled the island on cruise ships while non-vaccinated folks are choking on volcanic ash.

And just like that the ‘COVID passport’ slippery slope has been amply and frighteningly demonstrated with great clarity in an ongoing life-and-death situation. – READ MORE

Investigation Finds ‘Clear’ Link Between AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine and Blood Clots in Brain – A link between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clots in the brain has been discovered, but officials have yet to identify a possible cause, according to a senior European Medicines Agency official.

“In my opinion, we can now say it, it is clear that there is an association (of the brain blood clots) with the vaccine,” Mario Cavaleri, chair of the EMA vaccine evaluation team, said, according to Reuters. – READ MORE

Biden’s ‘Border Czar’ Stepping Down As Biden’s Border Crisis Drastically Worsens: Report – Roberta Jacobson, a former ambassador to Mexico that President Joe Biden tapped to be his “border czar” on the National Security Council, is stepping down at the end of this month as Biden’s southern border crisis continues to worsen.

Jacobson claims that she only intended to stay in the role for Biden’s first 100 days in office, a point that will be reached later this month. – READ MORE

Biden Insists the Border Isn’t in Crisis. He Also Wants NASA to Stop Exploring Space to Help Deal With It – But here we are. The Biden administration on day one irresponsibly threw the border wide open. Hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed it illegally. There are at least 18,000 kids being kept in some type of overcrowded facility. Border towns are overwhelmed. The federal government is so overwhelmed it’s now seeking to take its space program staff, managers, and the odd astronauts and rocket scientists off their important work in one of the smallest federal agencies to deal with this unfolding disaster on the border.

The Biden administration is flailing. It’s trying to blame Trump now, but the migrants aren’t wearing MAGA hats. They’re wearing “Biden Please Let Us In!” shirts and telling every reporter they came because Biden told them to. – READ MORE

Biden ATF Nominee Has Long History of Anti-Gun Statements – President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives mocked gun owners and spread a false Waco siege conspiracy theory in controversial comments.

David Chipman, a former ATF agent and gun-control activist, was put up by Biden to run the agency on Thursday. In addition to his work for the gun-control group Giffords and longtime support for strict new gun laws, including AR-15 bans and magazine capacity restrictions, Chipman has spread a false conspiracy theory about the Branch Davidian shootout in Waco, Texas. He also mocked Americans who purchased firearms when the coronavirus pandemic began. – READ MORE

Report: Hunter Biden Guarded by Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service While Enjoying ‘Week-Long Hollywood Drug and Prostitute Binge’ – Hunter Biden was guarded by taxpayer-funded Secret Service while he enjoyed “a week-long drug and prostitute binge in a Hollywood hotel” in May of 2018, the Daily Mail reports.

According to newly revealed screenshots from Hunter Biden’s largely media-denied but independently authenticated infamous laptop, Hunter refused to come out of his hotel room at the prodding of Secret Service agents. – READ MORE

Visualizing The Plunging Purchasing Power Of The US Dollar – The purchasing power of a currency is the amount of goods and services that can be bought with one unit of the currency.

For example, one U.S. dollar could buy 10 bottles of beer in 1933. Today, as Visual Capitalist’s Govind Bhutanda notes, it’s the cost of a small McDonald’s coffee.

In other words, the purchasing power of the dollar – its value in terms of what it can buy – has decreased over time as price levels have risen. – READ MORE