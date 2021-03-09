Biden’s Commerce Secretary: The Data Shows Trump’s Tariffs on Chinese Imports Were ‘Effective’

Officials in the Biden administration are moving to reverse many of former President Donald Trump‘s policies.

However, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told MSNBC that Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports were effective.

Host Stephanie Ruhle asked Raimondo if the Biden administration plans to keep Trump’s tariffs in place.

She responded, “Those tariffs have been effective. The data show that those tariffs have been effective.”

.@MSNBC Exclusive: “Chinese telecommunication companies, their behavior is a threat to American economic and national security. We are going to use the entities list to its full effect.” –@GinaRaimondo pic.twitter.com/WkVjt8ztcw — MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle (@RuhleOnMSNBC) March 4, 2021

“And I think what President Biden has said is we’re going to have a whole-of-government review of all of these policies and decide what makes sense to maintain,” she added. – READ MORE

