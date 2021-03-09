Former Shell Oil president: Biden’s policies are responsible for skyrocketing gas prices

Former Shell Oil President John Hofmeister said last week that President Joe Biden’s climate policies are responsible for soaring gas prices.

Former President Donald Trump predicted that Biden’s policies would force gas prices to increase because they target domestic oil production. Biden, instead, has said he will prioritize renewable energy and calls the far-left Green New Deal “a crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”

Considering that OPEC has raised oil production, one may expect worldwide oil prices to drop.

But Hofmeister told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Biden’s climate policies are offsetting the effects of the global oil market because they hamper domestic energy production.

“The reason gasoline is coming back up is we’ve been in a shutdown period for many of the refineries, and so that puts a squeeze on what’s available in terms of final product,” Hofmeister said.

“But there’s something else that’s going on that’s more subtle. What that is, is that the industry, the producers, are practicing serious capital discipline and they’re not roaring back to produce more oil. And also, they’re getting squeezed by the administration,” Hofmeister continued.- READ MORE

