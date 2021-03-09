New York State Senate Majority Leader Says She Won’t Call For Andrew Cuomo To Resign Unless A Fourth Accuser Comes Forward

Four accusers is apparently the magic number needed for New York’s state Senate Majority Leader to call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) resignation.

Three women have already accused Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, including sexual harassment and forced kissing. That isn’t enough for state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Westchester) to condemn her fellow Democrat, however.

The New York Post reported that Stewart-Cousins drew the line at four accusers while speaking on “Capital Tonight,” a public affairs program out of Albany, New York. The program was recorded “just hours before CBS News broadcast a wrenching interview with one of Cuomo’s three accusers,” the Post noted.

“Any further people coming forward, I think it would be time to resign,” Stewart-Cousins said on the program, responding to Spectrum News reported Susan Arbetter’s question about what would cause the state senator to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

Stewart-Cousins also said she might call for Cuomo to resign depending on the findings of New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the allegations against the governor, an investigation expected to take weeks to complete.- READ MORE

