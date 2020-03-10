Biden’s brother facing fraud allegations, used family ties to advance business interests: report

A new report reveals legal problems and allegations of possible fraud involving former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother James, in the latest instance of the Democratic primary front-runner’s family members’ dealings drawing scrutiny amid his presidential bid.

According to Politico, James Biden’s business with medical companies – including Americore Health – has led to allegations that he potentially engaged in fraud and traded on his brother’s name, by claiming Joe was interested in the venture and the family name could provide opportunities.

“It was all smoke and mirrors,” former Americore Health executive Tom Pritchard told Politico. James Biden reportedly convinced Americore that he could use his political clout to deliver a significant influx of cash in the form of an investment from the Middle East, and even convinced the company to take on financial burdens including a six-figure loan to James that he has yet to repay.

James Biden, Americore and Americore founder Grant White are among those now facing a lawsuit from medical companies in Tennessee federal court accusing them of fraud over alleged promises made. Biden and the other defendants have denied any wrongdoing, but the plaintiffs last month reportedly said in a court filing that they were willing to drop their claims against White, who had provided exculpatory evidence as well as information that further implicated Biden and others.

James Biden’s attorney George Mesires did not immediately respond to a request from Fox News for comment.

Americore is also in bankruptcy court after financial woes that, Pritchard said, James Biden only made worse. In January, the FBI also raided an Americore hospital in Pennsylvania, one of a series of legal complications the company has faced. As noted by Politico, there’s no indication the raid was linked to James Biden’s actions and he has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --