The CDC said that so far this season, 34 million people have gotten the flu, and about 20,000 have died.

Of those who died as of Feb. 29, 136 were children, the CDC said in its weekly flu report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that hospitalization rates among young children were the highest on record, surpassing rates reported during the 2009 pandemic.

About 350,000 people have been hospitalized. – READ MORE

