Former U.S. Attorney On Schumer ‘Threatening’ Justices: ‘May Very Well Be Criminal’ (VIDEO)

More fall out from Chuck Schumer’s threat of violence against two SCOTUS justices — by name. Even the American Bar Association is speaking out against Schumer. Will we ever get an actual apology or just more excuses? pic.twitter.com/iorcAVyAZE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 6, 2020

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told Fox News on Thursday that Democrat Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) threatening remarks toward two Supreme Court Justices yesterday could “very well be criminal.”

“I’ve got to tell you, and Schumer is kind of backtracking, we’ve heard today, I think it’s a day late and a dollar short,” Lewis said. “Listen, as a young prosecutor down here in Miami, I actually prosecuted, put somebody in jail for about three years, if I recall correctly, under a similar circumstance where they had threatened a federal judge that had a case pending before her.”

“Listen, I don’t think this is bad judgment,” Lewis continued. “This may very well be criminal.” – READ MORE

