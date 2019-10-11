Biden Warns Democrats Not to Let Trump ‘Pick the Democratic Nominee’ as He Faces Wave of Ukraine Attacks (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is working to spin any negative Ukraine coverage as a ploy for President Donald Trump to “pick the Democratic nominee.”

Biden and Trump have found themselves tangled in the same political mess. Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry for allegedly withholding aid from Ukraine in return for dirt on Biden. In turn, Biden is facing backlash for allowing his son to collect big checks from a Ukrainian natural gas firm while he served as a chief envoy for President Barack Obama — which is the basis for the scandal Trump wanted dirt on.

President Trump picked a fight with the wrong guy. pic.twitter.com/5s7izCLSzt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 10, 2019

In a tweet posted Thursday, Biden showed part of a campaign speech where he claimed that those doubting his moral compass are playing into Trump’s hands.

"A president who puts his own self-interest ahead of the public good and national security also poses a threat to each and every American in our daily lives. That's what's at stake in 2020. That's why this election is so important. It's why we're not going to let Donald Trump pick the Democratic nominee for president. Period. I'm not going to let him get away with it. He's picked a fight with the wrong guy."