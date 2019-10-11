Julián Castro’s Campaign: ‘Of Course’ He Supports Abortion Rights For Men

In a series of tweets Thursday night, presidential candidate Julián Castro’s campaign set the record straight: he does support a biological man’s right to get an abortion.

“Does Julian Castro plan on reiterating his support for extending abortion rights to men in tonight’s #EqualityTownHall?” tweeted Michael Knowles, Daily Wire podcast host and author of a bestselling book with no words, Thursday night.

“Of course,” the Castro campaign’s national political director responded. “To anyone who needs an abortion, however they identify.”

Castro’s support for “anyone” to get an abortion first made headlines after the first Democratic presidential primary debate in June, when the former Housing and Urban Development Secretary made one of the more memorable gaffes of the night. – READ MORE