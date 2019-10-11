WATCH: NBA coach Steve Kerr brings up AR-15s to deflect question about Chinese human rights

Steve Kerr, head coach of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and an assistant coach for Team USA, brought up AR-15s and mass shootings in response to a question about Chinese human rights Thursday.

NBA players, coaches, and team executives have been bombarded with questions about China and the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong since last week, when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey sparked a conflict between China and the NBA with a tweet supportive of Hong Kong.

A reporter asked Kerr if he had been asked about Chinese human rights abuses during previous trips he has taken to China for basketball reasons.

"No. Nor has our record of human rights abuses come up either," Kerr responded. "People in China didn't ask me about, you know, people owning AR-15s and mowing each other down in a mall. The world is a complex place and there's more gray than black and white."