GOP Rep. Kinzinger: Voting for Trump Impeachment ‘Could Very Well Be Terminal To My Career’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) recognizes voting to impeach President Donald Trump could put an end to his career, but it is a risk he is willing to take.

During an episode of CNN’s “The Axe Files” podcast on Thursday, Kinzinger revealed the reason behind his decision to vote to impeach Trump.

“I’ll say to anybody that thinks my vote was for politics, they don’t know me. And I would say now they don’t know politics because, you know, you have to get through a primary, and would it make me more able to win a general election? Probably. But that’s not why I did it,” Kinzinger said.

He added, “I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career, but I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.”

Kinzinger, a sixth-term Congressmember, noted he was considering a “statewide path” in November and December of 2020. – READ MORE

