Biden To Deliver First Prime-Time Address on 1 Year Anniversary of Pandemic Shutdowns

President Joe Biden has yet to hold a solo press conference, but he is preparing to deliver his first prime-time address to the nation.

Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday, “The president will deliver his first prime-time address to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown on Thursday.”

“He will discuss the many sacrifices the American people have made over the last year, and the grave loss communities and families across the country have suffered,” she added.

NEW: White House Press sec. Jen Psaki announces President Biden will deliver his first primetime address on Thursday. His remarks will focus on COVID-19. https://t.co/gTbDbp7RsL pic.twitter.com/fgP9Bj49q5 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) March 8, 2021

Biden’s speech comes one year after then-President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European nations to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. – READ MORE

