Biden administration considering adding a third gender option for federal IDs

The Biden administration expressed openness Monday to the idea of adding a third gender option for federal identification documents, an action pushed by the American Civil Liberties Union so as to not discriminate against nonbinary people.

During Monday’s White House press briefing, Jennifer Klein, executive director of the newly launched Gender Policy Council, signaled that the move could soon be in the works and may not require an executive order for implementation.

“Speaking of executive orders on gender equity, the president and the vice president campaigned during the election on giving a third gender option on federal government IDs to individuals who want them,” a reporter asked. “Does the president see value in signing an executive order to make that happen?”

In response, Klein said, “I haven’t looked yet to see whether that requires an executive order. I mean, I would note that we are very inclusive in our definition of gender, and we intend to address all sorts of discrimination and, you know, fight for equal rights for people, whether that’s LGBTQ+ people, women, girls — men. So, you know, that’s certainly something that we will look at. But I honestly don’t know whether that requires an executive order.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --