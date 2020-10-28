Biden: ‘This Is The Most Consequential Election’ Due To Possibility Of ‘Four More Years Of George’

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden warned on Sunday that next month’s election was the “most consequential” in a long time because of what would happen if there were “four more years of George,” an apparent reference to former President George Bush. Biden, after saying “George” twice, corrected himself.

“This is the most , not because I’m running, but because who I’m running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time,” Biden said. “And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot, what kind of country we’re going to be.”

“Four more years of George, uh, George, uh, he, uh,” Biden said, “gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re gonna be, we’re gonna be in a different world.”

Biden made another confusing remark over the weekend during an interview with Crooked Media, a leftist publication. – READ MORE

