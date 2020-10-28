Epstein And Bill Clinton Flew Together, Maxwell Confirms In Newly Released Deposition

Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime associate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, confirmed in a newly unsealed 2016 deposition that she had flown together with Epstein and former President Bill Clinton.

The deposition, from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by accuser Virginia Giuffre, contains countless instances of Maxwell evading lawyers’ questions. Epstein described Maxwell—a longtime member of Epstein’s inner circle—as his “best friend” in a 2003 Vanity Fair piece.

At one point in the deposition, Maxwell is asked by Guiffre’s lawyer Sigrid McCawley: “You did fly on planes, Jeffrey Epstein’s planes with President Clinton, is that correct?”

Maxwell replied: “I have flown, yes.”

Maxwell has long been accused of helping groom minor girls for Epstein. Multiple alleged victims of Epstein have accused Maxwell of luring them into his trafficking circle, where they said they were sexually abused by him and other powerful people.

In follow up questions, Maxwell was asked: “When you were on the plane with Jeffrey and President Clinton, did you observe Jeffrey and talking?”

“I’m sure they did,” Maxwell replied.

When asked if Epstein and the individual whose name was redacted seemed friendly, Maxwell said “I don’t recollect.”

Laura Menninger, Maxwell’s attorney, didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Epoch Times.

Clinton flew on Epstein’s jet, infamously dubbed the “Lolita Express,” at least 26 times, according to records obtained by Fox News in 2016. In a July, 2019 statement, Clinton denied ever visiting Epstein’s private island and said he had only traveled on the plane four times.

Last year, a day before Epstein was found dead in his cell, nearly 2,000 pages of documents relating to him were unsealed, including claims from Giuffre that she was directed by Maxwell to have sex with a number of rich and powerful men, including Epstein.

In those unsealed documents, a section titled “New York Presbyterian Hospital Records” detailed how Giuffre had “provided extensive medical records in this case, including medical records from the time when Defendant was sexually abusing and trafficking her.” READ MORE

