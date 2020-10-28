‘Selling Fear’: Joe Biden Hammered For Going ‘Dark’ At Debate, Warning Of ‘Dark Winter’

“We’re about to go into a dark winter.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden went dark at the start of the second and final presidential debate on Thursday, warning Americans of an upcoming “dark winter” with no end in sight, and the deaths of 200,000 more people from the China-originated novel coronavirus.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s gonna be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” warned Biden.

The former VP also stated that 200,000 Americans will soon lose their lives to the virus and evoked imagery of people at their dinner tables with an empty chair for a loved one lost to COVID.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a dark winter at all,” President Trump rebutted. “We’re opening up our country, we’ve learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --