Beto O’Rourke: White Supremacy ‘Manifest in Every Part of American Life’

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) told an outdoor gathering at the College of Charleston on Monday evening that white supremacy was “manifest in every part of American life.”

O’Rourke described a country founded on white supremacy, and said that the country was projecting its racism onto would-be migrants being detained on the border.

The Democratic presidential hopeful, who is trailing badly in the polls, recited a litany of claims — many of them debunked, such as the Charleston “very fine people” hoax — accusing President Donald Trump of fomenting racism in the country.

He also accused Trump, whom he likened to a fascist dictator, of “stochastic terrorism,” alleging that Trump was making provocative statements to encourage individuals, indirectly, to launch white supremacist attacks like the recent mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. – READ MORE