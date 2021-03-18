Biden tells Americans to keep wearing masks ‘until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated’

President Biden wants Americans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus “until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated,” he said on Monday.

“I urge all local docs and ministers and priests to talk about why, why it’s important to get that vaccine and even after that, until everyone is, in fact, vaccinated, to wear this mask,” Biden said after giving an address on his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

After his inauguration in Janury, Biden urged citizens to “mask up” for the next 100 days as federal and state governments work to make vaccines available.

The Biden administration set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine shots within the president’s first 100 days in office. As of Monday, more than 92 million doses were administered, according to CDC data. – READ MORE

